Head to Head Analysis: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,069.87% N/A -123.54% Insulet 21.22% 27.98% 9.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Insulet 0 2 13 0 2.87

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 129.43%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $277.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Insulet.

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Insulet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 38.58 -$52.67 million ($1.14) -1.39 Insulet $1.70 billion 11.72 $206.30 million $5.84 48.58

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Lucid Diagnostics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.