Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HR traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 3,179,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 39,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 559.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 104,944 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.