Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 19.4% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 519,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 526,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Hemostemix Trading Down 19.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
