Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $80,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Henry Schein Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
