High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The stock has a market cap of C$12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59.
About High Arctic Energy Services
High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.
