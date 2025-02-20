High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.33 and last traded at C$16.24, with a volume of 14366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.1 %
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
