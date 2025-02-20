Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Releases Earnings Results

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSHP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 114,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Himalaya Shipping’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.