HNI (NYSE:HNI) Announces Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13, Zacks reports. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. HNI has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.