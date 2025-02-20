Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Acquires £102,375 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £102,375 ($128,822.20).

On Monday, February 3rd, Ivan Schofield purchased 28,300 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £78,391 ($98,642.25).

BOWL stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 269 ($3.38). The stock had a trading volume of 432,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,992. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 268 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The firm has a market cap of £464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.80.

Hollywood Bowl Group last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 8.08 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.29) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

