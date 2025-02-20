HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, Zacks reports. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. HSBC has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $57.08.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

