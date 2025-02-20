Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day moving average is $397.01. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

