Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 210,000 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 21,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

