Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,980 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after acquiring an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 822,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 564,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

