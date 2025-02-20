Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 105,000 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
EchoStar Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.
EchoStar Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.