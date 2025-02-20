Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 16,800 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 56.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Down 0.1 %

DVA stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.42 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

