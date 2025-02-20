Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.