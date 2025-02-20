Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $267.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

