Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 target price (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $641.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $239.66 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.35.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.