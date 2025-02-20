Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Shares of UHS opened at $183.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.68 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

