Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

