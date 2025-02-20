Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. This trade represents a 49.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 759,241 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,406. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

