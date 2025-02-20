Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 127,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

NEM stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

