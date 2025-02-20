Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Shares of H opened at $146.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

