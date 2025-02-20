IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAGGet Free Report) (TSE:IMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 49.56%.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,642,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,569. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Earnings History for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

