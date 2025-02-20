IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. IDACORP updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.
IDACORP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.14. 228,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,863. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.47 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
