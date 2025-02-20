Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) was up 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- SoundHound AI Stock at a Crossroads—Is a Bottom in Sight?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hershey’s Sweet Comeback: Why Investors Are Taking Notice
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Reasons Occidental Petroleum Will Gush Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.