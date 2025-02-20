Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,539 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.62. The company has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

