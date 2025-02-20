Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
