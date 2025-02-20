Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,694 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

