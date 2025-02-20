Ieq Capital LLC Buys 60,196 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $45,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $282.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.87 and a 200-day moving average of $267.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

