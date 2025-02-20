Ieq Capital LLC Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $210.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

