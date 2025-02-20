Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,913.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4,537.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

