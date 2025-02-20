Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $47,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

