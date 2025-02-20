Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.68. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

