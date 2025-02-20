indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. indie Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 3,433,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,856. The company has a market capitalization of $789.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,326. This trade represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,593 shares of company stock worth $330,291. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

