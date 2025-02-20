indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. indie Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 3,433,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,856. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $789.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,092.81. This represents a 73.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,326. This trade represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,593 shares of company stock worth $330,291. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. UBS Group started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

