Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Down 17% – Here’s Why

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) dropped 17% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 720.60 ($9.07). Approximately 2,904,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 737,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on INDV
Indivior Trading Down 17.0 %
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.