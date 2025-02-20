Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Down 20.6% – Time to Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 689.44 ($8.68). Approximately 2,685,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 731,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 928.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 853.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.40, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

