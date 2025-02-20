Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Down 15.7% – Should You Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.28). Approximately 1,888,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 709,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($11.00).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.81) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
