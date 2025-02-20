Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Down 21.3% – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.59). Approximately 1,971,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 711,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
View Our Latest Report on INDV
Indivior Stock Down 19.4 %
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.