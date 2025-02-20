Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Down 21.3% – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.59). Approximately 1,971,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 711,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 928.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 853.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.40, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

