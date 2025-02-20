Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $110.52 million during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

ILPT stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

