Industrial Stocks To Research – February 20th

Tesla, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Vistra, Micron Technology, Quanta Services, and Analog Devices are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the industrial sector, which includes businesses involved in manufacturing, construction, engineering, and production of goods and services. These stocks’ performance is often tied to the health of the economy, as demand for industrial goods and services typically increases during periods of economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,856,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,995,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.41 and its 200 day moving average is $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,421,088. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average is $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN stock traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $200.95. 4,009,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,182. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average of $197.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $7.19 on Thursday, hitting $162.16. 4,655,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,846. Vistra has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,811,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $11.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,898. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.48 and its 200-day moving average is $305.14. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $206.58 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.08. 2,659,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.80. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

