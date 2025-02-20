ING Groep NV Acquires 99,151 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,151 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $184,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $936.88 and its 200 day moving average is $814.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

