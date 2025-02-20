ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after purchasing an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $701.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $665.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

