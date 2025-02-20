ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $61,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 82.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Booking Stock Performance
Shares of BKNG opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,913.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,537.47. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
