ING Groep NV Sells 246 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

