Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 12,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

