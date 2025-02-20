Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. Inseego updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Inseego Price Performance

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Inseego has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Get Inseego alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inseego from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Inseego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.