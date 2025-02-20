Insider Buying: Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider John Pollaers purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.92 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of A$99,170.00 ($62,765.82).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Amotiv’s dividend payout ratio is 57.75%.

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

