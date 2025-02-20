Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Payn purchased 2,500 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.19 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,975.00 ($17,705.70).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

